Supporting Toys for Kids

Peoples Bank North Branch was a toy drop off point for the Mason County Toys for Kids. Pictured, from left, Brittany Burnett of Peoples Bank, Lauren Cooper of Peoples Bank, and Toys for Kids County coordinator Brandy Barkey Sweeney.

Magic Years Daycare collected toys for the Mason County Toys for Kids. Pictured, from left, sitting, Evan Bailes, Avery Bailes, Chase Stewart, Brandy Barkey Sweeney County Coordinator of Toys for Kids, and Shalyn Lyons. Back row, from left, Toys for Kids member Bryson Sweeney, Toys for Kids member Braydon Sweeney, Seth Lyons, Lola Tolliver, Toys for Kids member Braylon Sweeney, Caiden Potts.