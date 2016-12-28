Love Lights a Tree was held this month at the Holzer Gallipolis Medical Center front lobby. Keely Pishner, shown pictured, was asked to light the tree this year. Keely is the daughter of Lorena and Jesse Pishner of Gallipolis, Ohio. Love Lights a Tree is an event to raise money for the Gallia County Relay For Life, which provides money for research, education, and patient services. Donations are made to put ornaments on the tree in honor or in memory of friends and loved ones. The tree will remain in the front lobby of the Hospital throughout the holiday season.

