Dyer takes oath of office

Pictured is Lora Dyer, Fifth Circuit Judge, recently being sworn in by Judge David Evans III at the Jackson County Courthouse. Also pictured are husband Chris Arthur, son Nicholas Arthur and her parents. Dyer will be working in the Fifth Circuit, which includes Mason County.

Pictured is Lora Dyer, Fifth Circuit Judge, recently being sworn in by Judge David Evans III at the Jackson County Courthouse. Also pictured are husband Chris Arthur, son Nicholas Arthur and her parents. Dyer will be working in the Fifth Circuit, which includes Mason County. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_1.4-PPR-Dyer.jpg Pictured is Lora Dyer, Fifth Circuit Judge, recently being sworn in by Judge David Evans III at the Jackson County Courthouse. Also pictured are husband Chris Arthur, son Nicholas Arthur and her parents. Dyer will be working in the Fifth Circuit, which includes Mason County.