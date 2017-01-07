River Valley FFA places at state

The River Valley FFA Chapter competed at the state level on Dec. 17, 2016 in Columbus for the Parliamentary Procedure contest and placed second. At the sub-district level on Nov. 10, 2016 the River Valley FFA team was awarded with first place and qualified to advance on to the district level. The team attended the district competition on Dec. 6, 2016 at Waterford and was also awarded first place at that level. When the team attended the state level on Dec. 17, they competed and won their prelim and were able to advance onto the finals placing second in the state for the Parliamentary Procedure contest. According to team members, this was a “huge accomplishment” for the River Valley FFA Parliamentary Procedure team and set a record for the highest placing advanced team to ever compete from River Valley. With the accomplishment of placing second in the state, the River Valley FFA Parliamentary Procedure team will be traveling to Massachusetts in the fall to compete in The Eastern States Explosion (The Big E).

