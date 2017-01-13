“Oh no, I did it again!”

I was a newlywed, very young and not a good cook at all. As a matter of fact, my fried eggs usually had shells in them. The worst mistake was yet to come. I sobbed as I realized what I had done.

I so wanted to impress my new husband with a delicious pot of his favorite, chili, when he came home from work. It was a cold wintry day and chili sounded so appealing. While the chili looked good, I had made the mistake of not reading the labels and had grabbed the cinnamon instead of the chili powder!

He is a kind husband and sensitive to my feelings so he tried to convince me that the chili was good. His heart was in the right place but I knew better the moment I tasted it! His heart was in the right place, but we decided to eat out and try fixing a good pot of chili another day.

Betty’s Chili

2 lbs. ground chuck or

1 lb. venison and 1 lb. ground chuck, browned

1 large or 2 small cans of light kidney beans

1 large or 2 small cans of dark kidney beans

2 small cans of chili hot beans

2 large onions

2 tsp. salt and pepper to taste

1 large can tomato juice

1 small can diced tomatoes

Chili powder to taste

Brown the meat and then drain it. (Option-Wash in hot water to get excess grease off.) Venison is great because there is not a lot of fat. Cook all ingredients in a large pot. Cook on medium heat for at least an hour and simmer on low heat for at least another hour.

You can eat it for several meals or freeze some of it for another day. Chili is great any day as long as you use chili powder and not cinnamon.

The Wrong Spice

By Betty Smith Special to the Register

Submitted by the Point Pleasant Writers Guild from its “Recipes and Remembrances” book.

