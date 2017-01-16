Posted on by

Kyger Creek Plant employees recognized


The Ohio Valley Electric Corporation, Kyger Creek Plant, celebrated the service and award anniversaries of employees during the fourth quarter service. The following received a certificate, a gift award and will be invited to a celebratory luncheon hosted by Plant Manager G. Annette Hope.

Five years of service-C.Garrett Watterson, Vickie F. Baxter, Tony T. Tulloh, and Christopher J. Brown. 10 years of service- Richard W. Cheney, Jason T. Knight, and David C. Murrary. 30 years of service-Charles W. Powell. 35 years of service-Dawn M. Gillespie, and Tony R. Grimm.

comments powered by Disqus