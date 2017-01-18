Woodmen Life chapter elects officers

Woodmen Life Family Chapter 302 of New Haven recently had its election of 2017 Chapter Officers Pictured sitting, from left, President Jim Workman, Vice President Cheryl Whitt, Secretary Rox Ann Workman, Treasurer Martha Friend; standing, from left Musician Dorothy Click, Sgt. Of Arms Kenny Smith, Greeter Ray Friend, Trustee Pat Friend, Trustee Roy Friend. Not pictured Trustee Trenton Roush and Escort Judy Hunt. For information about the chapter or how to become a member call Chapter President Jim Workman at 304-675-3358.

