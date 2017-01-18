Cattlemen’s Association awards scholarships

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Cattlemen’s Association attempts to award a $250 scholarship each year to a young person in the community.

This award is to recognize their accomplishments and support of the beef cattle industry. The Association accepts applications from high school seniors who plan to enroll in college. Members review each application and then vote to select a winner.

Members had a difficult time selecting the 2016 winner because the vote ended in a tie. Therefore, the Association decided to award two $150 scholarships. This was made possible by a generous donation from Cargill Feeds.

According to the Association: “We are happy to announce that Jordan Muncy of Gallipolis Ferry and Kaitlyn Dunn of Leon have been awarded scholarships. Jordan is the daughter of Scot and Pam Muncy. She enrolled at West Virginia University to major in accounting. Kaitlyn is the daughter of James and Sandra Dunn. She is also enrolled at West Virginia University and majoring in animal and nutritional sciences.”

Membership in the Mason County Cattlemen’s Association is open to all cattle producers in the area. The next meeting will be held on Jan. 19. For additional information, call 304 675-1888.

Submitted by Association President Chuck Lipscomb.