Dudley earns ‘Employee of the Month’

POINT PLEASANT — David Dudley, a patient care supervisor in the nursing department at Pleasant Valley Hospital, was named as an Employee of the Month at PVH.

Dudley began his career at PVH in January 2013 as a registered nurse.

The Employee of the Month at Pleasant Valley Hospital takes extra steps to provide excellent customer service like Dudley’s compassion and eagerness to help our staff members and patients at Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Dudley was nominated because he always goes above and beyond in every way. He never walks passed a call light and is always helping out on the floor whether it’s running specimens to the lab, going to the storeroom to get supplies, running supplies between floors and departments, etc. He is always kind to his fellow employees and is always asking how he can help out. No job is too small for him. He will come in early and stay late and never complains while always being respectful to his co-workers.

In this recognition, he received a $50 check and a VIP parking space. He will also be eligible for the Customer Service Employee of the Year award with a chance for $250.