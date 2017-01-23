Avalanche CEOS Club news

The Avalanche CEOS club met for its regular monthly meeting at Vernon United Methodist Church.

The meeting was called to order by President Patty Johnson. Meditations were given by Anne Byus. Lesson Leader Eleanor Hoffman presented the lesson on Living Frugally. Secretary report was read by Secretary Patsy Keathley and approved as read. Treasurers report was read by Treasurer Eleanor Hoffman and was approved as read.

Health Motivator Helen Smithson reported on the brain being the most important organ in our body. There will be no PVNH visits until April. The county meeting will be Feb. 14 to discuss upcoming youth expo. Purposeful reading members read a total of 54 books. Auction was held. Helen Smithson lead the members in exercise.

Attending the meeting were: Anne Byus, Audrey Clarke, Marilyn Clark, Sue Darst, Yvonne Fetty, Regina Goodnite, Eleanor Hoffman, Patty Johnson, Patsy Keathley, Karen Randolph, Jane Roush, Bettie Roush, Helen Smithson, Catherine Wandling and Susan Paulson.

Eleanor Hoffman was the hostess.

Submitted by Patsy Keathley.