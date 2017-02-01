Peoples Bank marks 115 years in 2017

MARIETTA, OHIO — Peoples Bank will officially mark its 115th anniversary on Feb. 6.

Chartered on Feb. 6, 1902, Peoples Bank is a full-service financial service institution featuring retail and commercial banking, insurance and wealth management. Over the past 115 years, the bank has grown from a single location at the corner of Second and Putnam Streets in Marietta, Ohio, to more than 79 locations throughout Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. In just the last five years, the bank has nearly doubled its number of offices and number of employees.

“Our mission is to be the primary financial resource for the communities we are part of,” said Staci Matheney, Peoples Bank senior vice president retail sales & services. “The growth we’ve experienced over the past 115 years has remained unshaken in uncertain economic times. We’ve survived and grown because we truly strive to become financial partners with our customers, whether it is a small business or an individual. By delivering trusted advice, extraordinary personal service and a strong record of financial stability we’re able to celebrate more than great business, we’re celebrating great relationships.”

Matheney continued, “The key to our success over the years has always been the close connection we’ve had with the people in the communities we serve. We always want to help make them better places to live and work. Our associates volunteered close to 4,300 hours in the past year alone to support community causes. It is because of those partnerships that we are here today celebrating this milestone.”

The public is invited to stop by any Peoples Bank branch office on Monday, Feb. 6, for a special customer appreciation day and share in the celebration.

Peoples is a diversified financial products and services company with $3.4 billion in assets, 79 sales offices including 71 full-service bank branches and 78 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. Peoples makes available a complete line of banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions through its subsidiaries – Peoples Bank and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC. Peoples’ common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market® under the symbol “PEBO”, and Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of US publicly traded companies. Learn more about Peoples at www.peoplesbancorp.com.

Article submitted by Peoples Bank.