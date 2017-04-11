Hillbillies 4H news

The Hillbillies 4H Club recently met for their monthly meeting. The club decided to visit the Riverbend Aprtments of New Haven on April 9 to pass out Easter bags handmade by the members filled with goodies. The next meeting was to be April 11 at 7 p.m. The Hobo Cloverbuds meet that evening too. They will plant a tree in April for an environmental project. At their next meeting, they will have their annual egg hunt and guest speaker, Carrie Roush.

Submitted by Club Reporter Wyatt Harris.