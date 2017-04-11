Hillbillies 4H news

The Hillbillies 4H Club recently met for their monthly meeting. The club decided to visit the Riverbend Aprtments of New Haven on April 9 to pass out Easter bags handmade by the members filled with goodies. The next meeting was to be April 11 at 7 p.m. The Hobo Cloverbuds meet that evening too. They will plant a tree in April for an environmental project. At their next meeting, they will have their annual egg hunt and guest speaker, Carrie Roush.
Submitted by Club Reporter Wyatt Harris.
Carrie Miller, dental hygentist for Dr. Trent, discusses the importance of good oral hygiene.
Hayden Davis, makes a bird house from recycled milk jugs.