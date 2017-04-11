Catching up with Kountry Kritters Club

The Kountry Kritters 4-H Club held their January meeting on Jan. 5. The meeting was called to order by the president. Pledges were led by Caleb Stamper and meditations were given by Gracie Monday and Caleb Stamper. Kira Henderson gave the secretaries report. Next, reports were given by Nathan Wood and Levi Wright on the cookies and hot chocolate at the farm museum and the Tennessee Wildfire Donation. Kate Henderson then gave a report on the Fairs and Festivals pageant that was held in Charleston. In new business, the club voted to go roller skating on Jan. 28 at the skating rink in Gallipolis, Ohio and ice skating on Feb. 19 at the Ice Arena in Charleston. They also voted to do a couple fundraisers. The club will be selling 4-H yard signs and popcorn. Nathan Wood made a motion to adjourn the meeting, Brady Sayre seconded the motion.

The February meeting of the Kountry Kritters 4-H club was on Feb. 19. The club held their meeting at the Ice Arena in Charleston. Those that were unable to go ice skating were able to attend the meeting via skype. The meeting was called to order and pledges were led by the club. Kira Henderson gave the secretary’s report. Reports were given by Nathan Wood and Brady Sayre on roller skating. Heath Plants gave a report on New Member Initiation. The club was given forms for the 4-H yard sign fundraiser. Members were also reminded that bricks are still for sale for the new 4-H dining hall. The meeting was adjourned and the club enjoyed an afternoon of ice skating.

The Kountry Kritters 4-H Club held their March meeting on March 19. The meeting was called to order and pledges were led by Katherine Deem and Elyssa Fetty. Meditations were given by Brody Proffitt. Haley Wood and Brody Proffitt gave reports on ice skating. Reports were also given on animal donations and the photo/poster contest by Kylie Henry and Hannah and Walker Wood. Nathan Wood and Levi Wright gave reports on the Ohio State Beef Expo. Reports were also given on the Miss 4-H Pageant by Trinity Epling and Matthew Kincaid. The club was encouraged to continue to sell the 4-H yard signs and they are due at the April meeting. Members were reminded that tagging of their livestock animals would be the first two Saturdays in May. The club will be donating a trash barrel to the Mason County Fair.

Submitted by Nathan Wood, reporter for Kountry Kritters 4H Club.