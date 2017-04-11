Quilts ‘N Things Quilt Guild meets

The Quilts ‘N Things Quilt Guild met at the Mason County Courthouse Annex on April 4, with members from both Mason and Gallia counties.

A workshop to make Quilts of Valor for local veterans was announced for April 11 at the annex. Eleven members had made the Block of the Month and brought these blocks to show at the meeting.

One member had finished the “ugly fabric” challenge and brought a beautiful cushion made from the “ugly fabric” she had drawn at a previous meeting.

Other Show and Tell: Garnet Schwarz, Pin cushion; Agnes Faber, Ronald McDonald Quilt; Mercedes Sayre, Ronald McDonald Quilt’ Connie Curnutt, several Grandmother’s Flower Garden blocks; Daleanna Langford, three flannel blankets for Ronald McDonald House; Jane Coles, a table square; Frankie Bumgarner, a quilt-as-you-go block from the night guild; and Sakina Doctor, two table toppers.

Some members are participating in a Orphan Block Project. This was started at the March meeting by members bringing a block they had made which they did not want. They were put into a bag and participating members drew a block and took it home and put a border around the block.

At this meeting they drew at random again and next month the block will appear with something new added to it.

Daleanna Langford helped members make a large tote bag.

Members enjoyed an Easter feast brought in by the members. Joining them for this feast were the Extension Office Staff, Missy Deem and Linda Roush from the 4-H Leaders Association and Beth Sergent from the Point Pleasant Register.

After lunch a West Virginia History Quilt made by the guild was presented to the 4-H Leaders Association as a fund raiser for the new dining hall at the Mason County 4-H Camp. The organization will sell raffle tickets on this quilt. Tickets are available at the Extension Office for six tickets for $5.

Members in attendance: Catherine Yauger, Frankie Bumgarner, Karen Thomas, Rhonda Mullins, Marie Dulaney, Mercedes Sayre, Daleanna Langford, Jane Coles, Mollie Yauger, Agnes Faber, Garnet Schwarz, Sakina Doctor, Betty Rickard, Connie Curnutt, Liz Richard and Kay Rutherford.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.