Crowell honored for work with community foundation

Christy Crowell, executive director for the Community Foundation Of Mason County, was recently recognized as being in “Generation Next 40 Under 40.”

The State Journal has been recognizing and honoring young professionals throughout West Virginia as part of “Generation Next: 40 Under 40” for the past 12 years.

Each year, the award reminds that success and happiness can be found and made within the Mountain State’s borders. They are attorneys, nonprofit executives, teachers, entrepreneurs and bankers. They are fundraisers and volunteers. They are native and adoptive West Virginians who give their time and talents to their communities to make things better.

“I was shocked and flattered when I received notice that I was selected to receive this prestigious award,” Crowell said. “Being selected as one of this year’s State Journal’s Generation Next 40 Under 40 award recipients is quite an honor. I am glad to have been selected and glad that I was able to attend the reception in Morgantown and do what I do best- talk about the Community Foundation and what we do.”