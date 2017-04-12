Busy 4’s club news

The Busy 4’s recent meeting was called to order by Haley Pierson, vice president, who led the meeting until the president arrived. The song and pledge was led by Courtney Young and Annamae Keefer. Shelby Thompson read “Spring Song” for meditations. The secretary and treasurer’s reports were given and approved as read.

Reports were given on recent activities. Aleah Gerwig gave a report on attending dance weekend. She stated that her favorite dance was turkish. Annamae Keefer and Emily Parsons reported participating in the 4-H Pageant. They both won for having the best handcrafted flower crown.

Twelve members brought their environmental posters in for judging. Winners were Luke Raynes, Kayleigh Thompson and Conner Blessing in younger group. Older winners were Megan Pursley, Jessie Raynes and Shelby Thompson. New project books were handed out. Recycled items brought to the meeting were tin cans and plastic bag receipts. Members brought hand soap and laundry detergent for the church pantry. Recycled item for April is glass and items for the church are soup and crackers.

Announcements were made that Youth Environmental Day will be May 20, the spring trash pickup will be set at the next meeting and dates for animal tagging will be May 6 and 13. Refreshments were provided by the Thompson family and a birthday cake for president, Emily Parsons was provided.

Submitted by Club Reporter Julia Parsons.