Recipes and remembrances

It’s that season of year when we commemorate Jesus Christ’s death, burial, and resurrection on the third day.

Some wonder how Jesus’ death on Friday to resurrection on Sunday makes three days. Try this; a day began in the evening, so Thursday evening to Friday evening was the first day. From Friday evening to Saturday evening was the second day. From Saturday evening to Sunday morning was during the third day, the first day of the week, as the Bible states, was when Jesus came out of the grave.

It is also the time when folks don their new frocks, or in my case whatever proper attire I have to wear, and attend church on Easter morning.

After church, it is a good time to have a few church windows snacks.

Church Window Snack

By Betty Smith

1 bag miniature colored marshmallows

1 6oz. bag of chocolate chips (yum, yum)

1 6oz. bag of butterscotch chips

1 stick of butter or margarine

1 bag shredded coconut

½ cup raisins or chopped nuts (optional)

Mix chocolate and butterscotch chips together with butter or margarine. Cool slightly; fold in marshmallows and raisins or nuts. Sprinkle coconut onto waxed paper, spoon chocolate mixture into a line that measures 2 inches wide by 12 inches long. Sprinkle more coconut on top. Cover with waxed paper and roll into tube shape.

Chill until chocolate hardens. Slice and serve. Makes 16 slices.

Resurrection commemoration

By Patrecia Gray Special to the Register

Patrecia Gray is a member of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild.

