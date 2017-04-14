On the hunt in New Haven

A young Easter egg hunter is pictured as she places an egg into her basket at the New Haven event, held last weekend.

The Easter Bunny was on hand to give out hugs at the New Haven Easter egg hunt. Children of all ages enjoyed visiting with the famous rabbit.

Vincent Wetherstein, Kennedy Wetherstein, and Ava Young, from left, are pictured with the prizes they won at the New Haven Easter egg hunt last Saturday. Local businesses, residents, as well as the town provide eggs, candy, and prizes for the annual event.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures drew hundreds out to the New Haven Easter egg hunt recently. Pictured is a scene as the children took to the baseball field to find their treasures.

