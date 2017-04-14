Posted on by

On the hunt in New Haven


Annual Easter egg hunt held

A young Easter egg hunter is pictured as she places an egg into her basket at the New Haven event, held last weekend.


Courtesy

The Easter Bunny was on hand to give out hugs at the New Haven Easter egg hunt. Children of all ages enjoyed visiting with the famous rabbit.


Courtesy

Vincent Wetherstein, Kennedy Wetherstein, and Ava Young, from left, are pictured with the prizes they won at the New Haven Easter egg hunt last Saturday. Local businesses, residents, as well as the town provide eggs, candy, and prizes for the annual event.


Courtesy

Sunshine and warmer temperatures drew hundreds out to the New Haven Easter egg hunt recently. Pictured is a scene as the children took to the baseball field to find their treasures.


Courtesy

A young Easter egg hunter is pictured as she places an egg into her basket at the New Haven event, held last weekend.

The Easter Bunny was on hand to give out hugs at the New Haven Easter egg hunt. Children of all ages enjoyed visiting with the famous rabbit.

Vincent Wetherstein, Kennedy Wetherstein, and Ava Young, from left, are pictured with the prizes they won at the New Haven Easter egg hunt last Saturday. Local businesses, residents, as well as the town provide eggs, candy, and prizes for the annual event.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures drew hundreds out to the New Haven Easter egg hunt recently. Pictured is a scene as the children took to the baseball field to find their treasures.

A young Easter egg hunter is pictured as she places an egg into her basket at the New Haven event, held last weekend.
http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.15-PPR-Hunt-3.jpgA young Easter egg hunter is pictured as she places an egg into her basket at the New Haven event, held last weekend. Courtesy

The Easter Bunny was on hand to give out hugs at the New Haven Easter egg hunt. Children of all ages enjoyed visiting with the famous rabbit.
http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_4.15-PPR-Hunt-4.jpgThe Easter Bunny was on hand to give out hugs at the New Haven Easter egg hunt. Children of all ages enjoyed visiting with the famous rabbit. Courtesy

Vincent Wetherstein, Kennedy Wetherstein, and Ava Young, from left, are pictured with the prizes they won at the New Haven Easter egg hunt last Saturday. Local businesses, residents, as well as the town provide eggs, candy, and prizes for the annual event.
http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_PPR041517_Hunt-1.jpgVincent Wetherstein, Kennedy Wetherstein, and Ava Young, from left, are pictured with the prizes they won at the New Haven Easter egg hunt last Saturday. Local businesses, residents, as well as the town provide eggs, candy, and prizes for the annual event. Courtesy

Sunshine and warmer temperatures drew hundreds out to the New Haven Easter egg hunt recently. Pictured is a scene as the children took to the baseball field to find their treasures.
http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_PPR041517_Hunt-2.jpgSunshine and warmer temperatures drew hundreds out to the New Haven Easter egg hunt recently. Pictured is a scene as the children took to the baseball field to find their treasures. Courtesy
Annual Easter egg hunt held

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:20 pm |    

A Good Friday in Mason County

A Good Friday in Mason County
9:44 pm |    

URG breaks ground on new addition

URG breaks ground on new addition
7:59 pm |    

Exposure to the ‘Expo’

Exposure to the ‘Expo’
comments powered by Disqus