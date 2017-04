The Mason County Republican Women’s meeting was recently held at the home of Sandy Dunn, which included the election of officers.

Officers elected for the coming year were Heidi Sturgeon Wood elected president, co-vice presidents Elizabeth Jones and Janet Hartley, Treasurer Tracy Doolittle, Secretary Angela Bailes. The next meeting will be May 1 at the house of Anna Lew Sturgeon. Republican women are urged to attend. Call 304-675-0016 for more information.