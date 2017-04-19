National Small Business Week April 30-May 6

WASHINGTON – The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Administrator Linda McMahon has announced that this year’s National Small Business Week will be held from April 30-May 6.

McMahon will start the week in Washington, D.C., where she will recognize and award outstanding small business owners from around the country. She will then continue the week with small business events in New York City, Indianapolis, Dallas and finish up in Fresno, California. Additionally, recognition and educational events throughout SBA’s 10 Regions and 68 Districts will be held throughout the week.

Every year since 1963 SBA takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from across the nation through National Small Business Week.

