Avalanche CEOS news

The monthly meeting of the Avalanche CEOS Club met in June at the River campsite of Eleanor Hoffman for a covered dish luncheon. It has become a tradition to hold at least one meeting at this location each year. The “peaceful” river view was enjoyed by all as well as the abundant covered dishes provide by Eleanor and the other members. Luncheon was followed by the regular monthly meeting presided over by Vice President Yvonne Fetty, with devotions given by Anne Byus, secretary’s report by Marilyn Clarke and treasurer’s report by Eleanor Hoffman. It was decided at the end of the meeting that the next meeting for July would be held at Pizza Hut in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Attending were: Yvonne Fetty, Patsy Keathley, Betty Roush, Jane Roush, Marilyn Clarke, Karen Randolph, Florence Leech, Helen Smithson, Anne Byus, Marge Blake, Sue Darst, Eleanor Hoffman, Anna Hoffman, Audrey Clarke, Regina Goodnite – Guests: Carolee Hoffman, Matthew Thomas.

The July Meeting of Avalanche CEOS meeting was indeed held at Pizza Hut in Gallipolis The visit to the nursing home was discussed. Residents received flags in keeping with the holiday, songs were sung with the residents and they played bingo. Prizes for bingo winners were red white and blue beads.

A committee for the nomination of officers for the 2017 year was appointed with Bettie Roush and Patsy Keathley composing the committee.

It was suggested that each club might possibly demonstrate making a fairy garden at the fair.

If any members are interested in the 2017 trip to Ireland they should have their down payment in by the 2nd of October. Volunteer hours and any entries for the short story or poetry contest should be in by

August 15th. The meeting adjourned at 2:15, Present were Anne Byus, Yvonne Fetty, Sue Darst, Florence Leach, Karen Randolph, Bettie Roush, Audrey Clarke, Marilyn Clarke, Eleanor Hoffman, Marge Blake, Helen Smithson.

Submitted by Club Reporter Marilyn Clarke.