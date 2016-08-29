Bauer family reunion held

The annual reunion of family and friends of Vallie and Lizzie (Durst) Bauer was held July 24 in the dining hall of the West Virginia State Farm Museum.

Everyone was welcomed by the president, Mack Bauer. George Smoulder gave the blessing for the meal and remembered the passing of Thelma First and Jo Greathouse during the past year. A pot luck dinner was enjoyed at 12:30 p.m.

After dinner, a short business meeting was held. The same officers will serve for another year. A group family picture, individual family pictures and several different generation pictures were taken by Butch Bauer. A drawing of door prizes was conducted. Included in the prizes were crocheted towel sets for each family unit provided by Elizabeth Jones Smith. A collection was taken to pay the reunion expenses. Passed out to each person present were blue coffee mugs engraved with ”Bauer Family Reunion 2016” provided by the family of the late Gladys Bauer Chapmen The 2017 reunion is planned for July 23 at the same place. To close out the reunion, many flavors of homemade ice cream was provided by Mack Bauer.

Those attending were Kourtney Bordman of Winston Salem, NC, Ed Bauer, Aberden, NC, Elizabeth Jones Smith, Adrian, MI, Todd Smith, Temperance, MI, Doug and Sharon Pafford, Moneta, VA, Vallie and Iris Bauer, Marengo, OH, Mike Costanzo, Dublin, OH, Wayne Bauer and Susan Bauer, Proctorville, OH, Bus and Dan Daniels, Jackson, OH, Sam & Pebbles Bauer, Rutland, OH, George and Mary Smoulder, Wheeling, WV, Lou and Jane Costanzo, Dallas, WV, Tim and Francine Bauer, Brian, Heather, Kennedy and Corinne Lee of Parkersburg, WV, John, Teresa and Ben Haer, Huntington, WV, Marvin and Roberta Coleman, and Nicole Ramsey, Kenna, WV, Earl and Nancy Bauer, Letart, WV, Paula Gregory and Woody Moore, Mason, WV, and Darrell and Mary Ann Herdman, Darrell Jr., Vickie, D. W. III, David, Tuesday, Ethan, Morgan, Joseph and Jazmine Herdman, Jennifer McDade Janet Magill and Matthew Richmond Leon, WV.

Attending from Point Pleasant were Garnet (Bauer) Schwarz, Mack Bauer, Jeannie and Terry Sayre, Darlene Haer, Becky Haer, Susan Jones, Rosita, Butch, Joshua, Ethan and Braxton Bauer, Jason Hughes, Renea, Gracyn and Brian Gay.

Submitted by Darlene Haer.