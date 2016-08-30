WoHeLo CEOS members enjoy outing

Anytime someone has a chance to eat someone else’s cooking and not have to do the dishes, that’s a good meal. For 11 members of the WoHeLo Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) Club and their three guests, food prepared by K&D Diner in Gallipolis Ferry for their recent club outing filled the bill, as the saying goes.

After a diverse and what members called a “delicious” meal, president of the club, Marie Mayes, called the meeting to order. The following guests were introduced: Alecia Lynn Smith, Barbara Lynn Spurlock, and Jane Crump Holstein.

Before the regular order of business took place, Janelle Erwin gave the Meditation, “New Hope” by Shirley Powell, which speaks on how the love of God sustains His children.

The following chairpersons reported on their respective committees:

Health Motivator Patricia Flora, advised the members to stay hydrated while attending the fair and if possible, to share rich snacks, such as funnel cakes, with others as a way to cut down on the calories.

Family, Health, and Volunteer Hours: Betty Mayes asked that volunteer hours be given to her by Aug. 10, making sure to include task descriptions and the dates on which they were performed, as well as the duration of time involved for each task.

Marketing and Membership: Marie Mayes reported for Betty McCoy, who was absent. She assured everyone that CEOS t-shirts would be available for the fair, and possibly in time for the parade. Speaking of the parade, CEOS was to have its own float this year, provided and pulled by Marie herself. CEOS members were asked to help decorate the float early Saturday morning. She reminded everyone that Aug. 9 would be CEOS Day at the fair. A presentation on fairy gardens would be given in the 4-H building. Members who had volunteered to help oversee the culinary arts exhibits at the fair were given their shift dates and times.

Continuing Education, Letha Rice, reminded members to continue saving pop tabs and empty printer ink cartridges for Ronald McDonald’s House in Huntington, old prescription bottles for area veterinarians, and supplies for animal shelters.

Purposeful Reading: April Pyles reported for Judy Chapman, who was absent. A total of 39 books plus 21 books from the Purposeful Reading List had been read by the group in the last month. The next meeting of the Book Club will take place at 1 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the home of Evalee McKinney. For those who made book reservations with the Mason County Library, “The Christmas Clock” by Kat Martin will be available for pick-up on Sept. 13.

Other dates to remember included:

Sept. 12, WoHeLo CEOS’s visit with residents of Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehab Center from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Sept. 13, Mason County CEOS Council meets at Leon Town Hall, 11 a.m.; Sept. 14, WoHeLo’s monthly meeting, 11 a.m. at the Ashton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall; Sept. 17, Charleston Area CEOS Fall Meeting at Racine, W.Va.

Members attending the August meeting included: Doris Duncan, Janelle Erwin, Patricia Flora, Linda Holley, Emma Long, Betty Mayes, Desiree’ Mayes, Marie Mayes, April Pyles, Letha Rice, and Desire Sparks.

Submitted by Club Reporter April Pyles.