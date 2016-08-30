Burns commissioned second lieutenant

Ashley R. Burns has been commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army after successfully completing the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program and graduating with a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University Institute of Technology, Montgomery.

The new officer will be branched to a specific corps in the Army to serve on active duty or in the Army National Guard or Army Reserve. The lieutenant will attend an officer basic course relating to his or her particular military occupational specialty/job. Afterward, the officer will complete advanced training by attending basic officer leadership courses for career progression purposes.

The ROTC curriculum prepares students with the tools, training and experiences to help cadets succeed as effective leaders in any competitive environment. Army officers serve as leaders, counselors, strategists and motivators, who lead other soldiers in all situations occurring in ever-changing environments. As trained problem-solvers, key influencers and planners, they are driven to achieve success with their team on every mission.

Burns is a 2011 graduate of Point Pleasant High School, Point Pleasant.