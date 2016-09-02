Torayno-Friend engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Romulo Torayno announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Febie Lou Torayno, to Michael Ray Friend, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Friend of Letart.

Febie is a 2002 graduate of Camiguid National High School and a 2008 graduate of Xavier University in the Philippines. Michael is a 1991 graduate of Point Pleasant High School and is employed by Toyota in Buffalo.

The double ring ceremony will be Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, Letart. Music will begin at 1:30 p.m. and the gracious custom of open church will be observed. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.