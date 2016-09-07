‘WoodmenLife’ assists Boy Scouts

WoodmenLife Representative Brandon Sweeney is pictured with Chapter President Jim Workman and Vice President Roxanne Workman as they present an American flag and donated flag pole to Jimmie Wood lll and Bryan Smith, for their Eagle Scout Project. Wood and Smith are members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 258. The new pole and American flag are located on the Main Street side of Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant.

WoodmenLife Representative Brandon Sweeney is pictured with Chapter President Jim Workman and Vice President Roxanne Workman as they present an American flag and donated flag pole to Jimmie Wood lll and Bryan Smith, for their Eagle Scout Project. Wood and Smith are members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 258. The new pole and American flag are located on the Main Street side of Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.8-PPR-Woodman-1.jpg WoodmenLife Representative Brandon Sweeney is pictured with Chapter President Jim Workman and Vice President Roxanne Workman as they present an American flag and donated flag pole to Jimmie Wood lll and Bryan Smith, for their Eagle Scout Project. Wood and Smith are members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 258. The new pole and American flag are located on the Main Street side of Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant.