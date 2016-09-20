Camp Conley CEOS news

For the August meeting of the Camp Conley CEOS Club, members traveled to Rio Grande, Ohio and had dinner at Bob Evans Farm Restaurant.

For meditations, Phyllis Hesson read “Serenaded by Angels.” A short business meeting was conducted by President Becky Haer. Marketing and Membership committee reported on the float for the fair parade. A thank you was given to the club members who worked at the fair in the home arts building. Several members attended the demonstration on Fairy Gardens during CEOS Day on Tuesday at the Fair. Phyllis gave the county council report. Members were reminded to save pop tabs and to keep their volunteer hours for the new club year. A silent auction will be held at the September County Council meeting as a fund raiser. Members are asked to bring items for the auction.

Former Mason County Belles from our club, Molly Miller and Phyllis Hesson, attended the reception for 2016 Mason County Belle Aril Pyles. The Friendship Tea will be held later in the fall.

On Aug. 15 members attended the funeral services of club member, Adalee Lynch. In her memory, a motion was approved to make a monetary donation to the Mason County Animal Shelter.

Election of officers was held. Officers for the coming year will be President Becky Haer, Vice President Mary Artis, Secretary Molly Miller, Treasurer Darlene Haer. Committee Chairman will remain the same for 2017. A sign up list for lesson leader and hostess for 2017 meetings was circulated among the members. Reorganization forms were due to the county office by Sept. 1.

Members attending were Jeannette McDaniel, Mary Boggess, Isabelle Yoder, Phyllis Hesson, Becky Haer, Mary Artis and Molly Miller.

Submitted by Club Treasurer and Reporter Darlene Haer.