Locals recognized for ‘lighting up’ Christmas

BEND AREA — The Christmas lights shone brightly in the Bend Area this week, as lighting contest winners were announced in both New Haven and Mason.

In New Haven, out-of-town judges traveled throughout the municipality considering all those who had their lights burning on the designated night.

Winners, according to Recorder Roberta Hysell, were Ray Fields, first place, who resides on Hazelwood Drive; Phyllis King, second place, Hickory Street; and Doug Draper, third place, Hickory Street. Draper was awarded $10, and King, $25. Fields received a prize of $50, but donated it to the New Haven Police Department, Hysell said.

In Mason, residents were required to enter the contest. Members of the Riverbend Arts Council of Meigs County visited 28 homes of those participating before announcing the winners.

Mayor Donna Dennis presented a $100 first place prize to Homer and Tammy Newell, who reside on Third Street. The second place winners of $75 were Wilbur and Doris Hutzel, who live on Fourth Street, and third place winners of $50 were Vernon and Patty Roush of Kebler Lane. Honorable mention were Marty and Susan Yeager of Horton Street.

Homer Newell said he and his 11-year-old grandson used the contest as a way to spend time together putting up the lights and decorations. Both he and the Hutzels joked that they were going to use their winnings to help pay their higher electric bills due to the extra usage.

Mayor Dennis said town officials were pleased with the number of participants and how wonderful the town looks with all of the Christmas lights.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing who can be reached at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

