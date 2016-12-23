Epling’s term coming to end on Dec. 31

POINT PLEASANT — This week was the last Mason County Commission meeting for Commissioner Miles Epling.

Epling has served on the commission for the last 12 years, before that he was Circuit Clerk for 12 years, and before that Magistrate for four years. In all, Epling has 28 years in public service.

“The first year I got elected, the jail blew up, that was when I first went into the courthouse…we’ve come a long way since then,” Epling said.

Epling said he’s enjoyed his time as a public servant and more recently, as a county commissioner.

“I’ve worked with a lot of good people, it’s been a real good trip and I’ve enjoyed it very much,” he said. “I’ll miss it, I’m sure.”

As for why he didn’t seek reelection for a third term, Epling said, sometimes it’s time for a change and:”I just think you need fresh ideas.”

Epling will be replaced by Sam Nibert (R) who will being his term Jan. 1, 2017.

Epling, a native of Mason County, served in Vietnam and returned home, after being injured, in 1969. He went to college and then on to serving in public office in Mason County and with the American Legion, where he is a past National Commander and remains the Commander of Post #23 in Point Pleasant.

Epling says he will continue on in the capacity of commander of Post #23 and he plans on continuing to work on his farm outside Point Pleasant, which he enjoys.

Still, like any job, you get used to it, even being a county commissioner. When asked if its sunk in that his term is ending, Epling said he’s sure come January, he’ll wake up on a Thursday and “I’ll think, I’m late for a meeting!’”

Epling added: “I’ve enjoyed working for the people of Mason County. We’ve had some rough times (in the county) but we’ve had good days, too.”

Epling’s term officially ends Dec. 31.

Commissioner Miles Epling is pictured at his last official meeting as a Mason County Commissioner. Joining Epling were Commissioners Tracy Doolittle and Rick Handley, County Administrator John Gerlach and County Clerk Diana Cromley. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_12.24-PPR-Miles.jpg Commissioner Miles Epling is pictured at his last official meeting as a Mason County Commissioner. Joining Epling were Commissioners Tracy Doolittle and Rick Handley, County Administrator John Gerlach and County Clerk Diana Cromley.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@civitasmedia.com

Reach Beth Sergent at bsergent@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @BSergentWrites.