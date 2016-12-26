A little Christmas ‘cheer’

Pictured are cheerleaders from Point Pleasant High School who got into the Christmas spirit on Friday when the Big Blacks took on the River Valley Raiders in high school hoops action. The cheerleaders got out their best, most festive Christmas sweaters, making every cheer full of Christmas cheer. More on the game, which the Big Blacks won, inside this edition.

Pictured are cheerleaders from Point Pleasant High School who got into the Christmas spirit on Friday when the Big Blacks took on the River Valley Raiders in high school hoops action. The cheerleaders got out their best, most festive Christmas sweaters, making every cheer full of Christmas cheer. More on the game, which the Big Blacks won, inside this edition. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_12.27-PPR-Point-Cheer.jpg Pictured are cheerleaders from Point Pleasant High School who got into the Christmas spirit on Friday when the Big Blacks took on the River Valley Raiders in high school hoops action. The cheerleaders got out their best, most festive Christmas sweaters, making every cheer full of Christmas cheer. More on the game, which the Big Blacks won, inside this edition.