10th annual Bill Banks Memorial Scholarship Service returns

POINT PLEASANT — Pastor Mark Mayes and the Point of Faith Church will be hosting the 10th annual Bill Banks Memorial Scholarship Service on New Year’s Eve.

The service starts at 8 p.m., Dec. 31 and lasts until Midnight. This is the sixth year this service has been hosted by the Point of Faith Church. This service will include singing, fellowship and preaching.

In Rev. Banks honor, the preaching will be presented in a tag-team style format – something he initiated on New Year’s Eve just a few weeks before his passing in 2007.

Each participant has approximately five minutes to present the Gospel and then tag the next minister to take the pulpit. This year’s service will include Pastor Mark Mayes, Bill Crawford, Joe Hammick, Mark Haner, Brian May, Ted Nance, Randy Parsons, Richard Parsons, Junior Preston, Gary Rickard, Bud Richmond, Jay Sheline, Kelly Stapleton, Bob Wiseman, and Joe Skeeter Woodall, all scheduled to preach.

Randy Parsons will be featured singer and Albert Stephens, the featured instrumentalist, for the service.

According to organizers, Rev. Banks faithfully pastored in Point Pleasant for over 33 years and was known to many as a pastor’s pastor. His greatest desire and love was to win souls to Jesus Christ. He set an example that was genuine and honest, said those who knew him.

In 2009, a scholarship was set up in his honor that annually awards an incoming college freshman who’s intent it is to further the Gospel of Jesus Christ. All proceeds that are taken in at the New Year’s Eve Service will be deposited into this scholarship fund.

Banks was born Sept. 12, 1933 in Wilder, Tenn. He was the son of William R. and Nellie M. Banks. His father was a coal miner. Rev. Banks joined the Air Force in 1953 and served in the Aircraft Crash and Rescue Division while stationed in Saudi Arabia until 1957. He married Mildred Peters in January 1954; they had four sons, Doug, Mark, Troy and William E. Banks, Jr.

According to organizers of the event, “Rev. Banks surrendered his heart to Jesus Christ on New Years Day, January 1, 1961. In 1974 he answered God’s call to preach the Gospel and faithfully lived his calling, proving by his witness and example that the Christian life is rewarding. His ministry continues to live on through the testimony of the many lives he has touched and impacted.”

Scholarship contributions and inquiries can be sent to the Bill Banks Scholarship Fund, c/o Point of Faith Church, PO Box 250, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

Point of Faith Church is located at 7764 Ripley Road, Point Pleasant.