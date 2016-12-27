Saying goodbye to familiar court house faces

Shortly after Circuit Court Judge David W. Nibert administered the oath of office to county office holders on Tuesday, county officials then honored him, Commissioner Miles Epling and Rosalee McDade from Judge Nibert’s office. The trio are officially retiring from their duties come Jan. 1, 2017 and were recognized for their service to the county. Pictured at the gathering in the courtroom are Nibert, sitting with County Commission Assistant Kim Harbour, McDade and Epling, as they listen to the presentation. Also pictured, Linda Roush presents a collage of memorable career moments to Epling and later to Judge Nibert. Members of the Mason County Bar Association also made presentations to Judge Nibert and McDade. Judge Nibert praised McDade and spoke of how much he valued working with her. He also noted, both he and Epling went to high school together, had been “buddies” for years, and now they would be leaving the courthouse together, as well.

