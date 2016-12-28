VanMatre recognized as ‘Hometown Hero’ by Peoples Bank

MARIETTA, OHIO — Peoples Bank has announced George VanMatre as a winner in the Peoples Bank “Hometown Heroes Award” sweepstakes.

From May 2 through September 2, Peoples Bank invited the public to nominate local heroes for special recognition. Fourteen nominated heroes were randomly selected from throughout the bank’s markets in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Each winner received a special Hometown Heroes plaque and the opportunity to designate a $500 donation to the charity of his or her choice.

“We are thrilled to honor Mr. VanMatre for his dedication and service to our community,” Sharon Stapleton, Peoples Bank market team leader.

VanMatre has served as a fireman for the Mason Volunteer Fire Department for 60 years. He selected the Mason County Fire Department as his charity of choice to receive the $500 donation from Peoples Bank.

“The Peoples Bank Hometown Heroes Award was created to recognize individuals who help make our communities a better place to live and work,” said Staci Matheney, Peoples Bank senior vice president retail sales & services. “This was just one way to honor their efforts, thank them and allow them to pay it forward.”

The Peoples Bank Hometown Heroes Banking program specifically honoring active and retired members of the military, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and teachers for their service. Peoples Hometown Heroes Banking customers receive special discounts and bonuses.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company with $3.4 billion in total assets, 80 locations, including 73 full-service bank branches, and 80 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. Peoples makes available a complete line of banking, investment, insurance and trust solutions through its subsidiaries – Peoples Bank and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC. Peoples’ common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market® under the symbol “PEBO”, and Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Learn more about Peoples at www.peoplesbancorp.com.

Pictured at left, Patrick Ball (Peoples Bank), Amanda Faulk (Peoples Bank), Anthony Thorne (Peoples Bank), Paul Johnson (Mason Volunteer Fire Department accepting check for $500), George (winner) and Barbara VanMatre, Bobbi Stepp (Peoples Bank), Sharon Stapleton (Peoples Bank), Tina Rees (Peoples Bank), and Ryan Welch (Peoples Bank) http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_12.29-PPR-PEeoples.jpg Pictured at left, Patrick Ball (Peoples Bank), Amanda Faulk (Peoples Bank), Anthony Thorne (Peoples Bank), Paul Johnson (Mason Volunteer Fire Department accepting check for $500), George (winner) and Barbara VanMatre, Bobbi Stepp (Peoples Bank), Sharon Stapleton (Peoples Bank), Tina Rees (Peoples Bank), and Ryan Welch (Peoples Bank)

Article submitted by Peoples Bancorp Inc.

