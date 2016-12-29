Crawl for Cash continues

OHIO VALLEY — Students in the tri-county area have been crawling around the basketball court in search of cash.

Farmers Bank scheduled five “Crawl for Cash” events to be held in Meigs, Gallia and Mason counties during this basketball season.

The first event took place on Dec. 13 at Meigs High School during the Alexander versus Meigs boys basketball game.

Crawl for Cash was also scheduled at Gallia Academy High School on Dec. 23 at the South Gallia versus Gallia Academy basketball game.

Dec. 27 was the Crawl for Cash at Wahama High School during the game between Point Pleasant versus Wahama.

The Southern versus Eastern boys basketball game at Eastern High School on Jan. 13 will be the fourth event, with the Wahama versus Southern game at Southern High School on Jan. 24 as the final scheduled event.

At each event, four students will be randomly selected to “crawl for cash” while blindfolded. Students are given 30 seconds to crawl around collecting as much cash as possible with the assistance of Farmers Bank employees who will be guiding them.

The event will take place during halftime of the varsity basketball games each night.

For more information on the events visit the Farmers Bank Facebook page.

Students literally crawl for cash at the Wahama vs. Point Pleasant basketball game this week. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_12.29-PPR-Crawl.jpg Students literally crawl for cash at the Wahama vs. Point Pleasant basketball game this week.