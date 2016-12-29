One last ride down Main Street

Carolin Harris, known to many as the matriarch of Main Street, passed away earlier this week. Following her funeral on Thursday, she was driven down Main Street one last time with supporters lining the streets to say goodbye. Pictured is the hearse, which paused the funeral procession for a moment in front of Harris Steakhouse, where Harris operated the diner for 48 years. There were balloons outside the diner and a sign that simply said “We will miss you Carolin.” Also pictured, a makeshift memorial outside Willa’s Bible Bookstore along Main Street, with a drawing of Carolin sketched on the board. Burial was to follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, in Buffalo.

