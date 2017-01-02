PPIB planting seeds for new year

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant In Bloom has begun the new year with plans to continue to “make Point Pleasant shine.”

Though many may think this is a slow season for the group, it’s actually a season of planning.

PPIB organizes many events throughout the year to help fund various projects throughout the city, including the planting of flowers in planters on Main and Viand Streets, the flower bed at the post office on Main Street, the maintenance of the butterfly garden and flowers at the playground at Krodel Park. The group also takes care of landscaping at the Mason County Tourism Center and Point Pleasant City Water Office.

PPIB has also put up bird boxes at Krodel Park, pet waste stations throughout city, and helped spearhead an effort involving students from Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School and volunteers at Bellemead United Methodist Church to paint 14 new waste receptacles for use during local festivals. A new swing was installed at Krodel Park and a new “Welcome to Point Pleasant” sign was purchased and installed by the group at the entrance of W.Va. 62, north of Point Pleasant.

PPIB conducts a January barbecue bag lunch and sells nuts as fundraisers, as well as does an annual perennial flower sale with Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club, sponsors the citywide yard sale, and conducts the spring clean-up day. Continued efforts are made to initiate more recycling in schools and the community. All funds raised by PPIB are used to plant new flower gardens and do projects throughout the city.

Again, PPIB’s first fundraiser of the year is coming up on Jan. 18 when the group is planning a bag lunch fundraiser, which will include a barbecue sandwich with slaw on the side, bag of chips and cookies for a small fee. Volunteers will be going around to local businesses to take orders up until the week before and then deliver the food on Jan. 18.

Pictured in this file photo from last spring, are Point Pleasant In Bloom members, Jack Lee, Joyce Gardner-Lee, Leigh Ann Gardner, Anna Herdman, Jennifer Nichols, Paul Nichols, Connie Loomis and Golden Herdman. The group hosts the first of its yearly fundraisers on Jan. 18 with all money going toward efforts to beautify the city. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_4.21-PPR-Point-in-Bloom.jpg Pictured in this file photo from last spring, are Point Pleasant In Bloom members, Jack Lee, Joyce Gardner-Lee, Leigh Ann Gardner, Anna Herdman, Jennifer Nichols, Paul Nichols, Connie Loomis and Golden Herdman. The group hosts the first of its yearly fundraisers on Jan. 18 with all money going toward efforts to beautify the city.

By Connie Rainey Special to the Register

Connie Rainey is a member of Point Pleasant In Bloom.

