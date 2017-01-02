For the record

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests from Dec. 17-29, 2016: Justin R. Meadows, 30, Point Pleasant, domestic battery, fugitive from justice warrant, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Michael Campbell, 25, Cottageville, warrants, arrested by Deputy Veith. Christopher Tucker, 18, Point Pleasant, five counts conspiracy to commit a felony, arrested by Cpt. Peterson. Wesley J. Brawley, 18, Gallipolis, Ohio, five counts conspiracy to commit a felony, arrested by Lt. Greene. Eric J. Bryan, 37, Glenwood, DUI, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Timothy A. Russell, 21, Point Pleasant, DUI, speeding, arrested by Deputy Veith. Tonda F. Morrison, 31, New Haven, capias warrant, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Russell D. Edwards, 49, Letart, DUI second offense, left of center, arrested by Deputy Veith. Evan S. Birchfield, 22, Henderson, assault, battery, brandishing deadly weapon (knife), arrested by Deputy M. Stewart. Roger L. Stover, Jr., 47, Leon, wanton endangerment, arrested by deputy M. Stewart.

Mason County EMS

Mason County EMS was toned out a total of­­­­ 199 times from Dec. 12-25, 2016. Station 100 had 121 calls, Station 200 had 22 calls and Station 500 had 56. This includes all calls, transports, emergencies and all others.

There were 109 total which broke down as: 40 general medical, 2 abdominal pain, 8 altered mental status, 10 breathing problems, 1 cardiac arrest, 10 chest pains, 2 diabetic emergency, 12 fall victim, 1 fractured body part, 1 GI bleed, 1 head injury, 3 hemorrhage/laceration, 1 hypertension, 6 overdose, 4 pregnancy and childbirth, 2 psychiatric problems, 2 seizures and 3 stroke/CVA.

There were 50 calls which resulted in not taking a patient anywhere: 6 ALS assists, 1 treated then transferred by air medical, 15 cancelled enroute, 7 patients refused care, 10 treated then refused, 7 no patient contact, 2 which were treated by BLS and then transported ALS and 2 standby calls.

There were 112 patients taken to the area hospitals: 71 to PVH, 13 to HMC-G, 6 to HMC-P, 12 to SMH, 8 to CHH, 1 to CAMC and 1 to CAMC Teays Valley; these include transports as well as Emergencies.

Transport breakdown: ALS transports, 9. BLS transports, 44. PVH transferred, 32 patients from their facility. Cabell Huntington Hospital transferred, 2 patients from their facility.

Report submitted by Karen Jones on behalf of Mason County EMS.