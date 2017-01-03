Wood joins Ohio Valley Publishing news team

OHIO VALLEY — Miranda Wood, a familiar face to the area, has joined Ohio Valley Publishing and its news department.

Wood, a native of Gallia County, also has family in Mason County. The daughter of Melissa Jackson of Gallipolis and Chris Wood of Point Pleasant, she is the granddaughter of Bill and JoAnn Black of Gallipolis, and Bill and Barbara Wood of Point Pleasant.

Wood graduated from Gallia Academy High School in 2007 and later attended the University of Rio Grande where she studied visual arts education. She currently resides in Rodney but has recently purchased a home and will soon be relocating to Gallipolis with fiancé Morgan Halley, a teacher at South Gallia High School.

“We are pleased to have Miranda joining us as part of our news team,” said OVP Publisher Bud Hunt. “She’s been involved in the community and will be a big asset to our readers in helping them tell their story. The community, and the newspaper, benefit from having someone that already knows us and our area.”

Beth Sergent, editor at OVP, has known Miranda for a few years and said it was a welcome surprise to find she had applied for a reporter’s position. Sergent hopes to utilize Wood’s talents primarily at the Gallipolis Daily Tribune and Point Pleasant Register, though her work will appear in all three OVP publications, including the Tribune, Register and The Daily Sentinel.

“Having previously known Miranda, I understand her passion and compassion for people in general, and feel very comfortable with her joining our team,” Sergent said. “Her natural empathy and curiosity will translate well with our readers, as will her willingness to tell the stories of the communities she’s known all her life.”

Miranda said: “While working for Ohio Valley Publishing, I hope to represent accurately and with respect, our culture, our various mindsets, and our importance as a community. I have a passion for this area and hope to be able to tell stories of tradition and progress, to report on upcoming events, and to help aid in a positive outlook on this area. I am looking forward to devoting my time and heart to Ohio Valley Publishing.”

Reach Miranda with story ideas at mwood@civitasmedia.com.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@civitasmedia.com

Reach Beth Sergent at bsergent@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @BSergentWrites.

