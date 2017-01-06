Time for trout at Krodel

POINT PLEASANT — This week, it’s been like catching fish in a barrel at Krodel Park.

On Wednesday, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources once again stocked the lake with trout, causing a crowd of fisherman waiting to catch “the big one.”

The WVDNR stocks the lake in January and again in March. It also stocks Chief Cornstalk Lake in January and March as well, though so far this year, the WVDNR has not stocked that location in Southside and no date has been listed to do so yet. However, the WVDNR lists daily trout stockings on its website at www.wvdnr.gov.

Thought it was unknown how much fish went into the lake this week, last year, there was over 2,000 pounds of fish dumped into the pond in January, alone. Those trout came from the Spring Run Trout Hatchery in Petersburg in Grant County, which was a five hour drive from Point Pleasant. In 2016, the WVDNR stocked rainbow trout as well as golden trout, and brood trout at Krodel.

For those wishing to fish at Krodel Park, a fishing license and trout stamp to fish for the trout in the lake is required.

In addition to Krodel, the following were also stocked with trout by the WVDNR this week: Glady Fork, Larenim Park Lake Shavers Fork (upper section), Summit Lake, Watoga Lake, Williams River, Anthony Creek, Barboursville Lake, Blackwater River, Cranberry River, Gandy Creek, James P. Bailey Tailwaters, Knapps Creek, Laurel Fork (Randolph), North Fork South Branch (C&R), Pendleton Lake, Pennsboro Reservoir, Ridenour Lake, Spruce Knob Lake, Tracy Lake, Fitzpatrick Lake, Little Beaver Lake, Mountwood Park Lake, New Creek, North Bend Tailwaters, North Fork of Patterson Creek, North Fork South Branch, Anthony Creek, Elk River, Gandy Creek, Knapps Creek, Laurel Fork (Randolph), Lost River, New Creek, North Fork of Patterson Creek, Spruce Knob Lake, Trout Run and Waites Run. Curtisville Lake, Huey Lake, James P. Bailey Lake, Larenim Park Lake, Shavers Fork (upper section).

Reach Beth Sergent at bsergent@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @BSergentWrites.

