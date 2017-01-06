For the record

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made Dec. 30, 2016-Jan. 1: Donald A. McKeever, 43, Leon, domestic assault, arrested by Sgt. Varian. Timothy E. Jeffers, 53, Leon, DUI, left of center, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Michael L. Brewer, Jr., 43, Point Pleasant, aggravated DUI first offense, defective equipment, arrested by Deputy Veith. Scott E. Kearns, 45, Mason, aggravated DUI first offense, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Michael S. Ford, 40, Kingsport, Tenn., DUI second offense, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. James D. Thompson, 48, Gallipolis Ferry, DUI, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Louis Menendez, 51, New Haven, domestic battery, obstructing an officer, arrested by Deputy Cavender.