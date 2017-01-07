Fatal crash on Ohio 218

First responders examine the scene of a crash Friday evening shortly after 5 p.m. which occurred near the intersection of Ohio 218 and Coopers Road, resulting in the death of Edward Craddock, 25, Gallipolis. Another person was reportedly injured. Ohio State Highway Patrol was on scene, along with Gallia County Sheriff’s deputies as well as area fire fighters and Gallia County EMS personnel. The vehicle involved was reportedly a Chevrolet Tahoe. According to a nearby homeowner, the driver reportedly hit a patch of ice and skidded off the road, flipping, in an attempt to steer back on course. The road was closed for a time following the crash.

http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0101-1-.jpg First responders examine the scene of a crash Friday evening shortly after 5 p.m. which occurred near the intersection of Ohio 218 and Coopers Road, resulting in the death of Edward Craddock, 25, Gallipolis. Another person was reportedly injured. Ohio State Highway Patrol was on scene, along with Gallia County Sheriff’s deputies as well as area fire fighters and Gallia County EMS personnel. The vehicle involved was reportedly a Chevrolet Tahoe. According to a nearby homeowner, the driver reportedly hit a patch of ice and skidded off the road, flipping, in an attempt to steer back on course. The road was closed for a time following the crash. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0098.jpg First responders examine the scene of a crash Friday evening shortly after 5 p.m. which occurred near the intersection of Ohio 218 and Coopers Road, resulting in the death of Edward Craddock, 25, Gallipolis. Another person was reportedly injured. Ohio State Highway Patrol was on scene, along with Gallia County Sheriff’s deputies as well as area fire fighters and Gallia County EMS personnel. The vehicle involved was reportedly a Chevrolet Tahoe. According to a nearby homeowner, the driver reportedly hit a patch of ice and skidded off the road, flipping, in an attempt to steer back on course. The road was closed for a time following the crash.