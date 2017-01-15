Body pulled from Kanawha River

POINT PLEASANT — The body of an unidentified man was discovered in the Kanawha River Saturday evening.

The Point Pleasant Fire Department was called to assist in the recovery effort and according to Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant, the body was pulled from the Kanawha River near the two-mile marker. Both Bryant and Mason County Sheriff Greg Powers said the West Virginia State Police are leading the investigation into the discovery of the body.

More on this developing story as information becomes available.