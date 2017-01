HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Don Henry Nichols, 82, of Huntington, passed away Monday, January 16, 2017 at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at the funeral home.