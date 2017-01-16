Man’s body found in Kanawha River

POINT PLEASANT — The body of an unidentified, adult male was found in the Kanawha River on Saturday evening at Point Pleasant.

According to Sgt. Joe Finnicum, local post commander of the West Virginia State Police, a riverboat captain spotted the body in debris, floating in the water. The body was found in the Kanawha River on the Point Pleasant side of the river, across from barges docked at Henderson.

Finnicum said, after a preliminary examination of the remains, there was no evidence at this time that foul play was involved in the man’s death. However, the body will be examined by the office of the West Virginia State Medical Examiner to determine cause of death and to assist in making an identification.

Finnicum said the man’s identity may be related to a missing person’s case from out of the area but that still needs to be determined with assistance from the medical examiner, before a positive identification is made.

The Point Pleasant Fire Department, with assistance from the Gallipolis Fire Department, helped recover the remains from the water. Also on the scene to assist troopers, the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and the Point Pleasant City Police Department.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@civitasmedia.com

