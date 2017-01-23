For the record

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests Jan. 14-Jan. 22: Derek A. Heib, 23, Point Pleasant, bail piece, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Rod S. Putney, 39, Gallipolis Ferry, fugitive from justice warrant, arrested by Cpl. Rhodes. William S. McCoy, 21, Point Pleasant, DUI, driving while revoked, arrested by Deputy Veith. Natalie N. Nance, 29, Clifton, trespassing warrant, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Jennifer L. Graham, 39, Point Pleasant, fugitive from justice warrant, arrested by Deputy Veith. Jody R. Flowers, 37, Point Pleasant, capias, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Jerry D. Carroll, Jr., 35, Southside, violation of protective order, arrested by Cpl. Rhodes. Marcus E. Click, 38, Cottageville, DUI, arrested by Deputy J. Peterson. Ryan Litchfield, 35, Gallipolis Ferry, DUI, driving revoked, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Alfred W. Dalton, 54, Glenwood, DUI, arrested by Deputy Cavender. David A. Somerville, 61, Thurman, Ohio, DUI, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Jeffrey A. Hayes, 48, West Columbia, obstructing an officer, arrested by Deputy M. Stewart. Anthony D. Black, 29, Point Pleasant, bail piece, resisting arrest, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Austin L. Smith, 21, Point Pleasant, DUI, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Aaron L. Chapman, 21, Apple Grove, failure to maintain control, DUI, second offense, arrested by Deputy Veith.

Scam alert

Mason County Sheriff Greg Powers states his department has received complaint calls about an apparent phone scam originating from New York, N.Y. Residents have received calls from a 646 area code, with an automated messages stating the caller is from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and a warrant for the arrest of the receiver of the call has been issued from the “department of tax and crime investigation.” The messages asks the person receiving the call to phone the number back to resolve the matter. The entire message appears to be false and some sort of scam.

http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sheriff.jpg