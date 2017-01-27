For the record

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests Jan. 25-Jan. 27: Scott E. Skeens, 38, West Columbia, capias, arrested by Sgt. Varian. Joshua T. Bauer, 36, Point Pleasant, DUI, arrested by Deputy M. Stewart. Bobbi J. Stranahan, 34, Point Pleasant, DUI, possession of heroin, arrested by Deputy Waugh.

Mason County EMS yearly report

Mason County EMS recently released its breakdown of total calls for 2016 as follows: All three stations were toned out ­­­­­­6210 times; Station 100 had 3507 calls, Station 200 had 928 calls, Station 500 had 1534 and Station 900 241 this will include all calls; transports, emergencies and all others.

There were 6210 total; 975 general medical, 130 abdominal pain, 16 allergic reaction, 140 altered mental status, 302 breathing problems, 5 burns, 53 cardiac arrest, 245 chest pains, 4 choking, 74 diabetic emergency, 219 fall, 38 fracture body parts 17 GI bleed, 23 head injury 47 hemorrhage/laceration, 35 hypertension, 23 hypotension, 4 infection, 7 ingestion/poisoning, 69 overdose, 20 pregnancy and childbirth, 36 psychiatric problems, 2 respiratory arrest, 5 stab/gunshot wound, 79 seizures and 43 stroke/CVA, 11 tachycardia, 71 unconscious/fainting.

There was 1339 calls which resulted in not taking a patient anywhere: 122 ALS assists, 355 cancelled enroute, 354 patients refused care, 185 treated then refused, 142 no patient contact, 40 lift assist to another EMS crew, 50 stand by, 18 treated transported by air medical, 22 BLS treated transported ALS, 26 dead on scene body transported, 25 dead on scene no body transported.

There were: 2952 patients taken to the area hospitals: 1768 to PVH, 374 to HMC-G, 74 to HMC-P, 302 to SMH, 273 to CHH, 13 Jackson General, 2 to Kings Daughters, 3 to Huntington VA, 9 to Riverside Methodist,11 to CAMC Teays Valley, 48 to CAMC Hospitals in Charleston, 8 to Putnam General, 8 to Ruby Memorial, 8 to Children’s Hospital in Columbus, 5 to Highlawn, 5 to Thomas, 5 Marietta Memorial, 28 to OSU, 3 Grant Hospital, 2 to O’Bleness, 2 to Camden Clark, 1 to Cleveland, 1 United Hospital Center- WVUHS and 1 to UH Ahuja Medical Center. These include transports as well as Emergencies.

Transport Breakdown: ALS transports were 296. BLS transports were 2188.

Report compiled by Karen Jones from Mason County EMS.