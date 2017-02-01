Preparing for annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration

GALLIPOLIS —The Artisan Market’s St. Patrick’s Cultural Festival and Parade will bring entertainment, art, and culture to Gallia County.

The Gallia County Artisan Market is planning for the third annual St. Patrick’s Day Cultural Festival and Parade. This event serves as their annual fundraiser. The Artisan Market is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to promote and educate arts and culture in the community.

Though this is primarily is a celebration of Irish culture for St. Patrick’s Day, organizer Kelsey Kerr wants to remind people: “This festival is a celebration of all cultures, arts, and organizations. We don’t want to exclude anyone that wants to take part.”

The Saint Patrick’s parade and festival will be held on March 18. The parade will be start at 1 p.m. and will be held on Second Avenue. The actual festival will be held from noon to 7 p.m.

“We hope to have many different types of venues and forms of entertainment during the festival, everything from craft booths to Irish dancing,” stated Kerr.

The Artisan Market is hoping to add a few additional entertainment opportunities by teaming up with Ohio River Live.

Ohio River Live helps to increase tourism in Gallia County and Southeastern Ohio. They provide musical entertainment during various events.

“With Ohio River Live’s help we hope to have some interesting and valuable musical entertainment,” Kerr said.

Proceeds from the St.Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade go directly towards the Artisan Market. The donations will help the market with their daily expenses as well as to help them add more entertainment possibilities to the festival.

The entry fee is $15 and because the market is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization the fees are tax deductible and are considered donations.

“If a group wants to set up a booth in the park for the festival they don’t have to pay again for being in the parade, and vice versa, unless they would just like to donate more and of course donations are always welcome,” Kerr said.

Forms are available at the Artisan Market, the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce and visitor’s center. Forms may also be emailed to an individual or business if one contacts Kelsey Kerr or Valerie Thomas.

“A school group or club are free to set up in the park but any donations are welcome,” Kerr added.

There are different sponsorship levels that will help the Artisan Shop with its daily expenses as well as to help fund more entertaining opportunities for the festival or parade.

“Any vendors or artisans are more than welcome. Performers are we welcome as well” Kerr added.

According to Kerr, Michelle Miller from the chamber of commerce, Jessica Thompson and Seth Argabright are possibly putting together Renaissance Fair themed entertainment for the festival along with mini skits throughout the park.

Kerr School of Irish Dance dancers perform a round of Irish step dancing at the Gallipolis St. Patrick’s Day Cultural Celebration last year. Reportedly, some believe Irish dance masters often had to dance atop tables or sometimes barrels and therefore had contained dance styles with hands still at the side and movement traveled across a performance area kept at a minimum. http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0038.jpg Kerr School of Irish Dance dancers perform a round of Irish step dancing at the Gallipolis St. Patrick’s Day Cultural Celebration last year. Reportedly, some believe Irish dance masters often had to dance atop tables or sometimes barrels and therefore had contained dance styles with hands still at the side and movement traveled across a performance area kept at a minimum.

Event serves as fundraiser for Gallia County Artisan Market