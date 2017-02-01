For the record

Mason County EMS

Mason County EMS was toned out a total of 289 times, Jan. 9-23. Station 100 had 163 calls, Station 200 had 44 calls and Station 500 had 82 this will include all calls, transports, emergencies and all others. There were 123 total; 38 general medical, 7 abdominal pain, 1 allergic reaction, 7 altered mental status, 30 breathing problems, 2 cardiac arrest, 14 chest pains, 4 diabetic emergency, 5 fall, 1 fractured body parts, 1 GI bleed, 2 hypertension, 4 overdose, 1 pregnancy and childbirth, 3 psychiatric problems, 1 seizures, 1 stroke/CVA and 1 tachycardia. There was 68 calls which resulted in not taking a patient anywhere: 8 ALS assists, 20 cancelled enroute, 1 dead at scene body transported, 1 dead at scene no transport, 12 patients refused care, 14 treated then refused,1 standby, 9 no patient contact, 2 lift assist to another EMS crew. There were 150 patients taken to the area hospitals: 87 to PVH, 28 to HMC-G, 3 to HMC-P, 15 to SMH, 10 to CHH, 1 Jackson General, 1 to VA in Brecksville, 1WVU- Ruby, 1 OSU. These include transports as well as emergencies. Transport breakdown: ALS transports were 15; BLS transports were 91; PVH transferred 52 patients from their facility; CHH transferred 2 patients.

Report submitted by Karen Jones for Mason County EMS.

http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_7.2-PPR-EMS.jpg