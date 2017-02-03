PVH welcomes new family medicine physician

POINT PLEASANT — Karah Cloxton, MD, a family medicine obstetric physician who specializes in comprehensive medical care for women before, during and after pregnancy, has joined the Pleasant Valley Medical Group.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Karah Cloxton to our medical staff at Pleasant Valley Hospital. She is an outstanding family medicine obstetric physician who has additional training in family planning, prenatal, and obstetrical care. This gives women the unique opportunity to keep Dr. Cloxton as their family medicine physician throughout their entire pregnancy, including delivery. Her experience, advanced training and knowledge is a strong addition to our talented team of highly-skilled physicians,” stated Glen Washington, FACHE, CEO.

Cloxton offers comprehensive medical care for women. She treats health concerns such as acute illness, chronic diseases, family planning, menopause management, Pap test, preventive care, and many other family and obstetric medical concerns for women of all ages.

“It is an honor and a privilege to work with the women of our community. I look forward to taking care of them from childhood to adolescence and through their childbearing years to menopause and beyond,” stated Cloxton.

Cloxton earned her medical doctorate and completed residency training in family medicine and community health at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Huntington, West Virginia. Her residency focused on rural health and obstetrics with Adam Franks, MD, family medicine obstetrician and Alan Chamberlain, MD, OB/GYN.

Cloxton is accepting new patients Monday through Friday at her office located in the Pleasant Valley Medical Office Center at 2418 Jefferson Avenue in Point Pleasant. For an appointment or more information, please call 1-304-857-3638.

Submitted by Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Karah Cloxton http://mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_2.4-PPR-Cloxton-website.jpg Karah Cloxton