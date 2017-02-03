Krodel Playground Project gets boost from Rotary

The Point Pleasant Rotary Club recently made a $3,000 donation to the Krodel Park Playground Project that will go towards the purchase of the final piece of equipment, a zip line. Pictured are Playground Committee Members Rick Handley, Janet Hartley and Leigh Ann Shepard along with Rotary President Bryan Stepp.

